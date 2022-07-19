Pidad Cordoba is hospitalized under intensive care in Medellin

Pidad Cordoba, a senator elected by the historic charter, has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Clínica del Rosario in Medellin due to severe hypotension.

Clinic issued a Release Confirming the transfer of the deputy to the hospital since Sunday, July 17.

On Monday, she underwent tests to determine her health.

Cordoba, 67, is experiencing moments of tension due to the legal situation he faces with the United States.

Gustavo Petro himself, the elected president of Colombia, asked the senator at the end of June to “step down” while resolving his position.

In an interview with the magazine they change, review by the timePietro spoke of the legal situation that the senator lived in from the historic pact. Do you recommend Pidad not to seize? It was said:

“The lack of possession has judicial implications, as well as serious constitutional implications. I’m not going to talk about it. But I would say that Senator Pidad Cordoba, given the fact that there is some kind of relationship with the justice system in the United States, which we hope is favorable to them, should, Yes, to have a compass, because her political actions as a senator are influenced by the President-elect of Colombia.

He added, “There is a relationship to foreign justice that I cannot describe. Hence it would be worth her stepping down, even if she was a Senator.”

