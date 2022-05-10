Pictures of the cast and crew

While manga andSouls of one piece reach new heightsalso The latest updates on Netflix’s live-action adaptation work are promisingwith the appearance of the first two episodes, apparently.

To update us on the production status of ONE PIECE so far, the web has mainly thought about it, but every now and then It’s also the actors themselves, along with the crew and producers, who provide some information.

This is, for example, the case we have at the moment, given that it was director Marc Jobst (who we’ve already seen at the helm of episodes of various TV series like Daredevil, Black Sails, The Witcher or Hannibal) who warned us about After I have already completed filming the first two episodes of the first season of ONE PIECE.

Not only that, but Sanji Taz translator Skylar shared it later Photo via Mugiwara (All but Zoro/Mackenyu, what happened to the crew duelist this time?) Along with Jobst, tagging colleagues and writing in the caption “We love this guy“.

So everything seems to be going well in the group One pieceAnd maybe soon we might have some peeks…perhaps for the upcoming release of Netflix Geeked Week? We can only hope.

What do you think, do you trust the project? Let us know in the comments.