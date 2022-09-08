Pickles and cheese inspire conservationists

A pair of Tasmanian devil twins are getting environmentalists excited in Australia: The two babies, named Pickles and Cheese, were born four months ago as part of a breeding program by the Aussie Ark organization to conserve the species endemic to Down Under. It is currently being hand bred by zookeeper Billy Collette at the Australian Reptile Park north of Sydney. Within eight months they will be released into a protected area.

Aussie Ark said the pickles and cheese have truly won the hearts of all the staff. I am lacking some sleep at the moment because feeding these fellows every few hours is hard work. “But I don’t want to change anything,” Colette said. The two of them already showed clear personality traits. “They love to be up to the mischief, to play with each other and to climb over everything,” says the surrogate father.

The Aussie Ark has had a very successful breeding season this year. A total of 53 Tasmanian devils were born, nine of them in the wild at Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary. Until 2020, aggressive “Tasmanian devils”, weighing up to eight kilograms, existed only on the island of Tasmania, to which they also owe their name. However, their existence was threatened by some kind of cancer. Aussie Ark started his own breeding program for famous animals.

In 2020, the organization, along with other conservation groups, released 28 black animals, who did not show signs of disease, into the North Sydney Reserve. Then the good news last year: the animals multiplied. About 3,000 years after the Tasmanian devils went extinct on the mainland, the young ones – the so-called “joey” – are born again in the wild for the first time.

The animals have been under protection since 1941. Tasmanian devils (Sarcophilus harrisii) have a very strong bite. A distinctive feature is the red ears, wild screeching, unpleasant odor that animals emit when excited.

