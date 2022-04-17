Photo of Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly: ​​strong results, but doubts – cars and formula 1

04/17/2022 – 1:05 pm



subordinate Formula 1Driver Pierre Gasly has great potential. But the French must surrender now. What about that Alpha Tour-Boliden inside? SPORT BILD introduces you to Pierre Gasly.

Features

Nationality: France Birthdate: February 07, 1996 Height: 1.77 m Weight: 71 kg Current team: Alpha Tauri Annual profit: approximately 4.5 million euros Racing Engineer: Pierre Hamlin



The current points standings for Formula 1 drivers in the 2022 season

Pierre Gasly’s Journey to Formula 1

The Frenchman began his motorsport career in karting in 2006, where he remained active until 2010.

year Season 2011 French F4 (3rd place) 2012 Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup (10th place), North European Formula Renault (23rd place) 2013 Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup (Champion), Alpine Formula Renault (6th place) 2014 Formula Renault 3.5 (2nd place), GP2 Series (29th place) 2015 GP2 Series (8th place) 2016 GP2 Series (Heroes) 2017 Super Formula (2nd place), Formula E (16th place) 2018 Formula 1

In 2018, Pierre Gasly started in Torro Rosso (now Alpha Tauri) in Formula 1. However, he made his debut in 2017 at the Malaysian Grand Prix – as a reserve driver for Team Torro Rosso. Gasly moved to Red Bull in 2019. During the season, he had to switch places with Torro Rosso driver Alex Albon. Albon took charge at Red Bull for the remainder of the 2019 season, with Gasly leading the Red Bull Junior team ever since.

Can the Frenchman show his full potential?

Pierre Gasly (26) is in trouble. In the Alpha Tauri, the Frenchman was the undisputed number one ahead of Yuki Tsunoda (21), and he repeatedly emphasized his driving qualities with very good results, such as third place in Azerbaijan last season or the win at Monza (Italy) 2020, which is the first success of a French driver. Since Olivier Banes in Monaco 1996.

Yet Gasly’s career still stands.

Because while Red Bull knows they couldn’t have a better driver and a more reliable points-provider for their budding team at the moment, other teams are ashamed of the risk involved in the driver from Rowan. In 2019, he couldn’t stand the pressure of accomplishing in the best car week of the week. After just twelve races at Red Bull, he was demoted to Toro Rosso (now Alpha Torri) mid-season.

Gasly, who has a contract until the end of the season, has since been waiting for another chance to secure a seat in a winning car. Problem: In addition to the skepticism of the teams the competition is fierce. All cockpits are occupied. Especially since only Red Bull, McLaren and Alpine should be serious and realistic options for the ninth from last season.

Gasly needs to get through this season to keep his chance. Otherwise, his career will remain stable until at least 2023.