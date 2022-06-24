Phones that will be without WhatsApp at the end of June

At the end of June, there will be many phones that will not be able to use the messaging app The WhatsApp Because your updates It will not be compatible with the operating system.

With the change in service, It will not support some older versions of Android and iOS target app Starting June 30th.





The Android smartphones that you will work with will be present in all those that have version greater than 5.0, While using the iPhone, They must have iOS 12 and later.

because of the above, About 40 Android models will not be compatible with the messaging appand he:

Samsung:

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung s3mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Train II

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Huawei

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend D2

LG

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L5II

LG Optimus L5 II Dual

LG Optimus L3II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus L7II

LG Optimus F6

LG Enact

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L4II

LG Optimus L2II

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus F3

Other Android devices:

Sony Xperia M

HTC Desire 500

Lenovo A820

Archos 53 Platinum

Caterpillar Cat B15

Wiko Five Five

Wiko Dark Night

Faea F1

THL W8

ZTE V956 – UMi X2

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE Grand X Quad v987.0

ZTE Grand Memo

How do I know which Android version I have?

To find out which Android version you are using, follow these steps:

Access settings or system

Depending on the version of your phone, you will need to access your phone or about phone information.

Once this menu is displayed, ANDROID VERSION will appear, which you can click on and see the complete operating system.

How do I know which iOS version I have?

To find out which iOS version you have, follow these steps: