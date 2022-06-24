Phones that will be without WhatsApp at the end of June

At the end of June, there will be many phones that will not be able to use the messaging app The WhatsApp Because your updates It will not be compatible with the operating system.
With the change in service, It will not support some older versions of Android and iOS target app Starting June 30th.
The Android smartphones that you will work with will be present in all those that have version greater than 5.0, While using the iPhone, They must have iOS 12 and later.
because of the above, About 40 Android models will not be compatible with the messaging appand he:
Samsung:
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- Samsung s3mini
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Train II
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
- Samsung Galaxy Core
Huawei
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- Huawei Ascend D2
LG
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus L5II
- LG Optimus L5 II Dual
- LG Optimus L3II
- LG Optimus L7 II Dual
- LG Optimus L7II
- LG Optimus F6
- LG Enact
- LG Optimus F7
- LG Optimus L4II
- LG Optimus L2II
- LG Optimus F3Q
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus L4 II Dual
- LG Optimus F3
Other Android devices:
- Sony Xperia M
- HTC Desire 500
- Lenovo A820
- Archos 53 Platinum
- Caterpillar Cat B15
- Wiko Five Five
- Wiko Dark Night
- Faea F1
- THL W8
- ZTE V956 – UMi X2
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- ZTE Grand X Quad v987.0
- ZTE Grand Memo
How do I know which Android version I have?
To find out which Android version you are using, follow these steps:
- Access settings or system
- Depending on the version of your phone, you will need to access your phone or about phone information.
- Once this menu is displayed, ANDROID VERSION will appear, which you can click on and see the complete operating system.
Pick up: Support.forcemanager.net
How do I know which iOS version I have?
To find out which iOS version you have, follow these steps:
- Go to the general section of the phone settings.
- Click on the info option that appears above everything.
- Then click on the Software Version field.
