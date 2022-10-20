Pfizer and BioNTech receive positive CHMP recommendation for COMIRNATY for children aged 6 months to less than 5 years in the EU

New York and Mainz, Germany, October 19, 2022 – Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE, “Pfizer”) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech”) today announced that the European Committee on Medicines (“EMA”) for Medicinal Products for Human Use (“CHMP”) has granted Marketing Authorization, “MA”) for a 3 mcg dose of COMIRNATY (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA). ) for children aged 6 months to less than 5 years (also referred to as 6 months to 4 years). The vaccine is based on the wild-type spike protein from SARS-CoV-2. The European Commission will examine the CHMP’s recommendation. A final decision is expected soon.

Today’s recommendation is based on data from a phase 2/3 randomized controlled study of 4,526 children aged 6 months to less than 5 years. In the study, participating children received a third dose of a 3 mcg dose of the original Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at least two months after the second dose, at a time when Omicron BA.2 was the dominant viral variant. After taking the third dose in this age group, effectiveness of the company’s original COVID-19 vaccine to prevent COVID-19 reduced by 73.2% (two-sided 95% CI: 43.8%, 87.6%) with an adequate safety profile compared to the placebo group. The 3 mcg dose was carefully selected as the preferred dose for children under five years of age based on safety, tolerability and immunogenicity data.