The 31-year-old copywriter, seven-layer Swiss lemon roll and an amaretti trifle, has won 5,000 candy bars in a UK-wide competition to become the best official dessert —or candy, if you’re not British- from The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Contest organizers hope that people across Britain will serve up Jemma Melvin’s sweet and sour mix of whipped cream and crumbled biscuits at neighborhood parties and backyard tea as part of festivities from June 2-5 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne.

Melvin, who is from Southport in northwest England, said his creation was inspired by his grandmothers and the Queen.

“This particular trifle is a tribute to three women: it is my grandmother, my grandmother and the Queen herself,” he said. “My grandmother taught me how to bake, and she taught me all the ingredients, everything from scratch. My nan star dish has always been a trifle; we used to call her the trifle queen. And the queen ate lemongrass pins at her wedding.

The competition was announced in January when jubilee organizers searched for a modern equivalent to coronation chicken, a mixture of cold chicken, mayonnaise and curry powder created for celebrations on Elizabeth’s coronation day in 1953.

The winner was announced by the Duchess of Cornwall, wife of Prince Charles, on Thursday night in a nationwide television broadcast by the BBC. The organizers later posted the recipe online so that anyone who wanted to try making it could have the exact instructions on hand.

Little Melvin beat out four other contestants: passion fruit pie and thyme frangipan; Queen Elizabeth sponge cake, which has a layer of jam made from the king’s favorite Dubonnet wine; Rose Cake which contains the flavors of traditional Indian dessert; A “four country” pudding with ingredients from all over the country.

