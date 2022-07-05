Peter Lohmann is a police officer in Dusseldorf and competes in Iron Man Hawaii

Sports in Dusseldorf



Garther Police Officer Compete in Hawaiian Iron Man



Peter Lohmann works as an area officer in southern Düsseldorf. It is primarily responsible for the Garath-Südost and Hellerhof districts. The man from Monheim qualified for the Ironman in Hawaii for the fifth time – as the European champion for the first time.

Peter Lohmann compares his style of running with driving a car. “I’m the diesel type,” says the 57-year-old. He runs at a moderate speed, but very reliably and at a steady pace. Discipline is one of Le Mans’ sporting strengths. But he also masters cycling and swimming. So good that the police officer became the European Ironman Champion in the 55-59 age group in Frankfurt am Main at the end of June. Le Mans once again qualified for a legendary and extremely challenging triathlon: the Iron Man in Hawaii.

Le Mans secretly hoped for success even before starting in Hesse. “I wanted to become a European champion in order to qualify directly for Al Jazeera,” says the athlete. His wife and daughter optimistically booked a stay in Hawaii for 2022 last year – in case they win in Frankfurt. Peter Lohmann is proud to be the truly winner in his age group. “I am very happy with the support of my family and colleagues,” he says. “It’s amazing how many people have followed through on all of this and what positive response I get.”

informations Launching in Hawaii on October 8 Iron Man The Ironman will take place in Hawaii on several competition days this year. Peter Lohmann will start on October 8th. Specialties of the triathlon competition include swimming (3.8 km), cycling (180.2 km) and running (42.195 km). Shepherds Until now, Peter Lohmann has always financed participation in Iron Man competitions himself, and says that he would be glad to have a sponsor.

Hard work preceded victory: Lohmann had to swim 3.8 kilometers at the Frankfurt Ironman. He then rides his bike and travels 182 kilometers through Taunus. This is followed by a marathon. The 57-year-old also successfully traversed 42 kilometers with the finish line in Römerberg. In total, he needs 9 hours and 43 minutes for all disciplines. “Change times, for example to move between sports, are included in time,” Lohmann explains. In the end, one thing is for sure: out of a total of 3000 rookies, he took 156th place and is the European champion in his age group. Nothing stands in the way of Hawaiian Iron Man, which takes place in October.

Lohmann is already very familiar with the Pacific Island competition – also from the participants’ point of view. He has already been allowed to start from there four times. But this year, he will compete for the first time with the title of European Champion. “Competition is simply casting a spell on you,” Lohmann says. Always admired for the calmness of many Hawaiians, he swam with colorful fish in the event and had to withstand heat over 40 degrees. Precisely because of the sweltering temperatures and strong waves, the Ironman there is one of the toughest competitions in the world.







Le Mans can count on his family to prepare. “My son is a triathlon trainer,” he says. 26-year-old Felix has already supported his father in Frankfurt; Call him current times and comment on his run. “My wife and daughter have always supported me,” Peter Lohmann says happily. This is necessary because sport means a lot of time. He trains almost every day to get the best out of him.

Lohmann, who lives in Monheim and, as district administrator, is primarily responsible for the Garath-Südost and Hellerhof districts, also receives many compliments from his colleagues these days. “Police strength is always about physical ability. Norbert Latowski, chief of the Police Inspectorate of the South, says Peter Lohmann’s success has a radiant effect on his teammates. The athlete is freed from the duty to compete in Hawaii.