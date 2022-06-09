Peru’s penultimate training session before traveling to Doha for the play-off against Australia

One step away from fulfilling the dream of qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Andre Carrillo and Cristian Cueva will start on June 13 (Image: FPF)

Under the direction of Ricardo Gareca, the invitees made an introduction to the field of the Sant Cugat Center for High Performance in Barcelona. This will be the penultimate day of his training, because after training on Friday he will leave for Qatar (7:00 am from Peru).

After completing the training of each of them, the Peruvian team will fly to El Prat Airport to leave its headquarters for more than 10 days. The flight will take 8 hours. It will arrive at 10 pm from Doha. On Saturday, June 11, they will touch the ball again at midday in our country.

Renato Tapia and Louis Advincula are two of the most popular names to emerge these days. The reason is that as a result of the injuries they have suffered, they have been absent in the past few days from their clubs, as well as in the friendlies against New Zealand and Sabadell. In addition, they conducted varying exercises during their stay in Barcelona.

However, less than two days before the trip to Doha, it can be confirmed that both footballers have fully recovered and that, in accordance with the decisions made by ‘Tigre’ Gareca, they can start from the start of the World Cup play-off match.

Both players arrived injured, but recovered this Wednesday and are training normally. Photo: FPF.

Meanwhile, Yoshimar Jotun finished today’s workout Thursday, June 9th with an overload of his right calf muscles. The prohibition, by the medical staff accompanying the selection, was to put snow in the area. The truth is not an emergency to confirm Yoshi’s loss in the playoffs, so his ownership continues and will depend entirely on what Ricardo Gareca suggested.

The steering wheel has arrived this season at the Sporting Crystal. Photo: FPF.

For his part, Marcos Lopez has practiced this practice differently today. Due to his injury during the match against New Zealand, the qualifications remain in doubt, so Miguel Traocco will take his position.

Peru and Australia will face each other on Monday, June 13 from 1:00 PM (Peruvian time) in Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, stage that fIt was built in 2003, and initially seated nearly 20,000 spectators. Although now, having been redesigned in 2020, the complex has the capacity to accommodate 40 thousand people.

FIFA announced on May 14 after an official statement that the referees responsible for Peru’s final duel for their place in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The 42-year-old Slovenian, Slavko Vincic will be the main referee and will be assisted by his compatriots: Tomaz Kalancnik and Andraz Kovacic.

Victor de Freitas Gomez, from South Africa, will be the fourth official. While the Spaniards Juan Martinez Munoaira will be in charge of the VAR, accompanied by Jerome Brisard (France) and Gerson dos Santos (Angola).

