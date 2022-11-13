Peru will build 75 schools in alliance with the United Kingdom and Finland

This content was published on November 12, 2022 – 17:42

Lima, November 12 (EFE). The Minister of Education of Peru, Rosendo Serna, announced the implementation of the design and construction of 75 “Bicentennial” schools, which will be implemented until 2024 within the framework of the “Government-to-Government Agreement”, the official Andina news agency reported on Saturday. with the United Kingdom and Finland.

The minister made this “important announcement” at an event which was also attended by the ambassadors of the United Kingdom, Gavin Cook, and of Finland, Antti Ritofori, detailed in the official media.

Serna noted that the development of the Bicentennial Schools of the Private Public Investment Project (PEIP) will be carried out “with effective management and appropriate investment and in the shortest possible time”, with the aim of benefiting 114,000 students from 21 districts of Metropolitan Lima. 9 other regions of the country.

The project will be implemented with an investment of 4,250 million soles ($1,153 million) and it is proposed that the schools’ designs include environmental sustainability, resistance to natural hazards, inclusion and community, educational environments and construction quality.

“The goal is to have flexible classrooms, i.e. to enhance classrooms in corridors, amphitheaters and green spaces. In addition, local communities will be able to use courtyards and sports centers in order to enhance urbanization and the role that the school plays as an infrastructure for citizens,” said PEIP Executive Director Escuelas Bicentenario , Eduardo Pelaez, for Andina.

The new educational institutions will be located in 21 districts of Metropolitan Lima and schools will also be built in the Callao region and in the provinces of Lima, Southern Puno and Cusco, Central Junin, Northern Cajamarca, La Libertad and Lambayeque and the Amazonian Ucayali. .

Schools are implemented after the completion of the selection process for awarding the nine project packages, responsible for the British-Finnish consortium Koulu, as part of specialized technical assistance under the “government to government” agreement.

Last June, PEIP Escuelas Bicentenario signed its first contract to implement the pilot package and last August, September and October contracts were signed for the remaining eight packages.

The Peruvian authorities emphasized that the new educational spaces would ensure “appropriate environments” for students, as their design would take into account “the bioclimatic conditions of each region, while preserving its history and cultural identity.” EFE

