Peru vs Australia: The Peruvian striker reveals incredible details of Australian football with the video they play in a round field | Prino Naranjo | Qatar 2022 | Sports

optimistic. Peruvian man brino orange He is the attacker Albans Saints SC, from the Australian Second Division, and attested to the meager expectation present in the play-off for fans Australian national team For a duel on Monday against Peru national team For the last ticket to Qatar 2022 In addition, he has unveiled the king’s true sport of “kangaroo”.

“T Everyone knows the potential that Peruvians have, and that the Peruvians are technically better than those here. I haven’t met an Australian who told me his team has a chance to beat Peru . I don’t know why, maybe they don’t experience football the same way we did, because even though there are no chances, you have to have faiththe former striker told municipal sports.

The striker also narrated an experience that demonstrates interest in football Australia. “They don’t follow football much here, for example, I went to AAMI Park It is a popular stadium here in Melbourne to watch a match between the leader and the second in the league and I was impressed because in a stadium with 50 thousand spectators there were only 500 people. it was empty ‘,” Pero admitted to PBO Campeonismo.

Breno Naranjo: “Australian football is played in a circular court”

What also surprised the speakers on the show was the Australians’ favorite sport. “ But there is another sport called “Australian rules football” which is a mixture of soccer and American football. It is played with three goals, the stadium is round and 80,000 people go there ‘ said he was impressed.

“Here they ask me where to play. I say I play football and they say: Oh great. But when I tell them I play football, they think I play Australian rules football and that’s great for them, they live that sport, we do football.‘ added the attacker.

Prino Naranjo: “I think they know Peru will qualify”

The enthusiasm on the streets and in the media is very different from what we see gear And the attacker has a possible answer. “ I think they know that Peru They’re going to classify them and they don’t live this party the same way we Peruvians do ‘, he explained.

brino orange He also said that nationalization is a norm just not in Australian football. “When you go out on the street you see many Argentines and Brazilians, there are many nationalized foreigners and this happens in the national team as well. The Uruguayan (Bruno Fornaroli) who is in the team, they nationalized it exclusively to play for the national teamcommented.