Peru vs Australia: The Peruvian national team will play in the red uniform, the video of how it went with this jacket | Qatar 2022 | Sports

The Peru national team A few hours away from facing the most important game of the year, when he stands in front of Australian team And do it in detail that totally satisfies Ricardo Garecathe well-known cabulero, who didn’t mind giving a thumbs up to suggest FIFA To play Peru, on Monday, in the alternative jacket: the Red.

The highest authority in coordination with its bodies Organizing Committee Pointed out that the colors Ocean selection The white color of the Peruvian clothing could cause some confusion during the broadcast of the match, so it was suggested that the Peruvians change their classic uniform to red.

Immediately, they coordinated with the props area to check inside the luggage the delegation took Barcelona alternative outfit from Peru national teamOtherwise, the said items will be sent from Lima by commercial flight.

This condition is known peru football federation He conducted a consultation with the coach, and according to sources close to ‘Tiger‘, far from being a nuisance, on the contrary, he considered it a sign of what could happen next Monday on the field. Ahmed bin Ali Doha.

It is worth noting that since the arrival of Greek Ricardo, The Red Uniform Books Important Pages in the Modern History of the People’s Republic of China Peru national team Like the elimination of Brazil in Copa America Centenario 2016 with a controversial goal Raul Ruediazwith hand.

Another episode remembered with the alternative jacket was a goalless draw against “Rojiblanca” New Zealand In Wellington, which means peace of mind for citizens to ensure classification to Russia 2018 In the National Stadium after 36 years.

But without a doubt, the happiest moment was with the red clothes and the white stripe on the chest, in 2018 when the team Ricardo Gareca get over Australia 2-0 in their third match of the group, and they avoided taking the last place.

Despite the good fortune he showed during a while Ricardo GarecaThe history of this garment in Libra has not been positive. subordinate 13 matches Disputed in the modern history of the Peruvian national team with this jacket is won 3 timesAnd the 4 draws s 6 duels that ended in a loss For red and white