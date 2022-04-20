Peru team | Gianluca Lapadula: In a similar situation to Bambino’s, this is how Australia reaches the World Cup | Qatar World Cup 2022 | RMMD DTCC | Total Sports

The days are passing and the World Cup is coming back more and more. while the Peru national team Final details of its activities “Qatar 2022” –She will face New Zealand in a friendly match to be held in Spain– , Australia and the United Arab Emirates have also moved their chips although there is no certainty about their next moves.

How do they play?Will they have friendly matches before facing each other to determine the rival of Peru? These are some of the questions a Peruvian fan asks himself. The next World Cup ticket has yet to be decided, that’s less certain. There are 90 minutes left, one match and thousands of kilometers in diameter from the National Stadium. There is no option to stumble.

At first, as stated In an interview with the former champion with Alianza Lima and Universitario Jerry Tamashirowho was among the technical leadership of Jorge Luis Pinto who went to train the United Arab Emirates in 2020, we know that the UAE national team “It’s light”although “Australia is Uruguay like Diego Forlan, Edison Cavani, Arrivalo Rios and Russian Perez”. Any strong team can defeat us.

But beyond thinking about how each player plays, or where the footballers play, it is also necessary to know how they arrive. Will they play a friendly match at the next FIFA date at the end of May or will they only face each other before colliding with Blanquirroja? We will tell you all this in the following paragraphs.

United Arab Emirates, close to being summoned

Peruvian journalist Enzo Duartethe Asian football expert, tells us that Argentine coach Rodolfo Arruabarina, former Boca Juniors, “He has been following the players who are in the clubs participating in the AFC Champions League, which ends in the group stage on April 27.”. Of the fifteen who have the best chance of starting the match against Australia on June 7, eight are in that tournament.

What sets this team apart is that everyone who can be called up plays in the domestic tournament. And if the event calendar is taken into account (six dates are missing, ending May 25), then there will not be much time to work. Worse, because of the physical wear and tear they’ll all end up with.

It happens that the eye is the absolute indicator with 49 units, seven more units than the second. However, the battle for the next two places that award AFC Champions League tickets is very even: Al Wahda (42 points), Al Jazira (41) and Al Sharjah Club (39) have chances and are fighting from history so far.

“Keeps me awake to lead the World Cup and make history with this team”The Argentinian Arruabarina said in an interview with one of the media in his country. After managing three clubs from the United Arab Emirates, and two from Egypt, he made it to the national team in February of this year and only played two matches: one defeat and one victory.

Australia and a case like Lapadula

The picture is different in Australia, although it is not known how useful this is. Unlike the UAE, most of their regular team members are playing away from home, so they will only be available when the FIFA window opens (May 30) and there won’t be much time to work. The only one that remains among the major tournaments of the ancient continent today is Matthew RyanThe goalkeeper of the Royal Spanish Society and I find a hurricaneMidfielder for Eintracht Frankfurt.

In addition, they may not play any preparatory matches for fencing against the Emiratis. “Unless they play it between 1 and 3 June,” Enzo Duarte tells us, although that is an unlikely chance given the risks they would take unnecessarily: fatigue, injuries and so on.

On the other hand, in search of more weapons in attack, coach Graham Arnold will seriously consider summoning Jason Cummingsa Scottish striker who plays in the central coast of the Australian First Division. A case similar to that of Gianluca Lapadula with the Peruvian team . “I’d love to be there, it would be a dream”he said a few weeks ago that “9” who scored seven goals in 16 matches this year and already played two friendlies with Scotland in 2017 and 2018.

“He is a forward fighter, very active in attack. A typical British striker knows how to collide with opposing defenders. It’s also good at getting things done“Australian rules football specialists tell us on Twitter:football australia“.

Could be the problem cummings He had no previous friendly match to meet his teammates, adapting to the style of play that Arnold cultivated. Like Lapadula who made his qualifying debut in a match against Chile, Jason could make his debut in the main match against the Emiratis.

unlike Peru national team Who designs a plan to reach Qatar in optimal conditions to replay the World Cup, potential competitors are just waiting for the match that will determine our opponent. From friendlies, none, so far.