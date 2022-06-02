Peru in the play-off: Two goals from Australia show their strength in set-pieces and aerial play

The Australian national team is one of the potential competitors for the Peruvian team in the World Cup qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The “Australian national team” beat Jordan 2-1 in an international friendly match with two goals from the ball and set pieces area. .

Australia showed their strength in the match against Jordan at Al Wakra Stadium in the south, allowing them to change the result after Musa Al Taamari’s goal from outside the area in the 17th minute of play.

After 40 minutes of the match, ‘Socceroos’ equalized with a free kick outside the area. In the first case, he tricked midfielder Aaron Mooy into taking the free kick to see what Jordan’s defense would next move in the direction of his own goal.

Then striker Craig Alexander Goodwin took the indirect free kick towards the far center – and to the edge of the opponent’s small area of ​​defender Billy Colin Wright with 1.84 cm. Tall, she overcame the defense to connect with a powerful, directed header into his team’s toss.

Australia again managed to convert its second goal from the stopped ball. Once again, defender Billy Wright was the main target of Sokeros’ pass after a corner kick. The defender headed into the goal and goalkeeper Yazid Abu Laila saved his goal at the start.

In the second rebound play, again through the air, striker Nicholas D’Agostino hit him with his head and look for the second, but he did not reach the required strength, but fortunately for his team appeared midfielder Auer Paul Mabile. Decree 2-0.

Player Aaron Mooy also recounted an account of a direct free kick. The midfielder executed the stopping ball and hit it at the right post of Jordan’s goal, while D’Agostino failed to act immediately.

Australia will meet the UAE in one match next Tuesday, June 7, in the fourth stage of the Asian qualifiers at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan from 1:00 pm (Peruvian time).

The winner of the decisive duel will receive a ticket to the play-off match for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, in which the Peruvian national team awaits Monday 13 June.

