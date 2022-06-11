Peru decides to allow a play-off against Australia in the World Cup in Qatar

Peru has decided that Monday will be a holiday so Peruvians can watch their soccer team’s playoff match against Australia for a place in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the government said on Friday.

“It has been decided that Monday will be a day off for the public sector,” Culture Minister Alejandro Salas told reporters. “This will allow the population to see the soccer team qualify for the World Cup.”

The private sector will decide in each case whether to join the holiday, but it is estimated that the vast majority of companies will.

“This is a national event and a national identity that the private sector can take advantage of voluntarily,” Salas said after a cabinet meeting in which the measure was approved.

Peru and Australia will play on Monday at 6:00 pm GMT (1:00 pm in Lima) at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha, and the winner will join Group D in the World Cup, where France, Denmark and Tunisia are waiting.

“We know that Peru’s qualification for the World Cup will revitalize the economy,” the minister added, noting that security measures will be taken for the celebrations of potential fans if the Peruvian team qualified.

Peru dreams of qualifying for the World Cup for the second time in a row after qualifying for Russia 2018 after an absence of 36 years.

cm/fj/gfe