Peru: 3 facts about Australia

Australia Two games away from qualifying for the sixth World Cup. Team Sokeros will seek defeat The United Arab Emirates Next June 7, and after that, leave the road to Peru national team In the play-off for World Cup Qatar 2022.

nicknames

Australia has four Oceania Nations Cups (1980, 1996, 200 and 2004) and one Asian Cup (2015). Specifically, he achieved his recent success in home play and after beating Kuwait (Group A), Oman (Group A), China (Quarter-finals), United Arab Emirates (Semi-finals) and South Korea (Finals) with goals from Longo and. Troisy.

Appearance in the World Cup

Australia records five World Cup appearances (1974, 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018). Their best performance was in the World Cup in Germany, where they reached the Round of 16 after finishing second in Group F (3-1 against Japan, 0-2 against Brazil, 2-2 against Croatia). In that case, they could not beat Italy and fell to Kaiserslautern with a penalty kick by Francesco Totti at 90 + 5.

Score against Peru

On June 26, 2018, within the framework of the third day of Group C of the World Cup in Russia, Peru and Australia faced each other for the first time in their history. La Blanquirroja ended up winning 2-0 thanks to goals from André Carrillo and Paolo Guerrero.

That chance, the Peruvian national team lined up as follows: Pedro Galeese, Luis Advincola, Christian Ramos, Anderson Santamaría, Miguel Trauco, Renato Tapia (Paulo Hurtado), Yoshimar Yotin (Pedro Aquino), André Carrillo (Wilder Cartagena), Christian Cueva and Edison Flores and Paolo Guerrero.