Perotti receives the Swiss ambassador to Argentina – Rufinoweb.com.ar

Governor Omar Beiruti held a working meeting Friday in Santa Fe with the Swiss Ambassador to Argentina, Hans Rudi Portes, with the aim of addressing various aspects of international cooperation between the province and this country.

“We are grateful to attend. Argentina’s relationship with Switzerland is very important, especially in the province of Santa Fe, with companies and investments in our province, and with the desire to be able to increase these exchanges that are rooted in our history of the colonies,” Perotti noted after the meeting, which was held in Board of Governors.

The president referred to the “Swiss Germans who constituted highly developed societies”, and in this sense suggested: “We want all this process of nostalgia for what was the origin and development of our province, to have examples for the present and the future.”

“It was a very positive meeting – Beiruti expansion – in which the province is constantly striving for its international relevance. The province, which has 24 percent of national exports, must maintain an active foreign policy, linking countries benefiting from our exports, and their ambassadors can learn about our province and have our ties at their disposal.

Strong human and business relationship

On his part, the ambassador said he had “a very important and positive impression thanks to the gracious reception in this symbolic house. It was a very fruitful conversation with the Governor and his team, so I leave with the best impressions of Santa Fe.”

In addition, he agreed with Perotti in asserting that “there has been a Swiss presence in this province for more than 150 years, by settlers in various places, such as San Jerónimo Norte, Esperanza, Saint George and the city of Santa Fe, with companies that have been operating here since the time Long. We have discussed how to further enhance investment, dual training and exchange, there are many issues and we will definitely work together to increase this very strong human, cultural, economic and commercial relationship.”

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary of International Cooperation and Regional Integration, Julieta de San Felix. Honorary Consul of Switzerland in Rosario Paul Bernie; President of the Federation of Swiss Associations in the Argentine Republic (Vasra), and President of the Swiss Club of Rosario, Guillermo Paez.

Relationships with Santa Fe

During the meeting, various issues that the province of Santa Fe has in common with Switzerland were discussed, among them the creation of links with new generations to make cooperation sustainable, especially in the provinces of Castellanos, San Jerónimo and Las Colonia.

In addition, they analyzed product opportunities from Santa Fe in that country, such as wooden furniture, electronic circuits, baked goods, eggless pasta, corn, oilseeds, fruit, grain flour, chickpeas, lentils, and fresh or refrigerated beef. Natural honey.

It should also be noted that a Swiss institution has a framework agreement with the province through which it has conducted a pilot test in Cologne Belgrano for the resettlement of rural communities and will implement the “Welcome to My Town” program for rooting and resettlement of rural areas. Localities and 13 agro-industrial projects.

Among his activities, the Ambassador plans to participate in the Cultural Meeting of the Swiss Communities, in the Francisco “Baco” Orondo Regional Cultural Center, with the aim of bringing together, through a joint project, the two federations that bring together the associations of the Swiss community in Argentina: the Swiss Confederation of the Argentine Republic and the Entity of Valesana of Argentina. Finally, on Sunday he will visit San Jerónimo Norte and tour an automated dairy.