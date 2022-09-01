Perilous adventure of an Argentine in Iceland: plunge into the Silfra rift and touch two continents at the same time

Diving into the Silvera crack

It is located between the tectonic plates of North America and Eurasia, at the crossroads of two continents, and Silvera error, in Iceland It is among the top 10 diving spots in the world. It is distinguished by its frozen and crystalline waters resulting from the melting of the Langjukull glacier; And for its amazing visibility that makes it possible to reach the depths of this geological wonder.

Even this place, which is in the heart of Thingvellir National Park, the man arrived from Mar del Plata Alfredo C. Elena, Gynecologist (58) with his wife Gabriela Pujol (56), marine biologist and professional diver, for diving into fault cavities and going through aquifer tunnels formed by an earthquake two centuries ago.

Climate is one of the distinguishing characteristics of this destination. Icelanders rule a northern calendar that consists of only two seasons: winter and summer. The latter lasts from April to October (with lows of 10°C and 14°C) and the rest of the year is a long, harsh winter in which the sun only appears for about three hours a day. For this, Alfredo and Gabriella chose to make their trip in August.

Alfredo fell into Silvera’s mistake in Iceland and managed to touch two continents at the same time

“We were lucky because on the day we did this activity we had a sunny day with almost no wind. The temperature was 13 degrees on the surface and the sky was clear, but inside the water the temperature dropped to 2 degrees,” Male Alfredo Infobae, who on this occasion had to wear a dry suit, gloves, goggles and neoprene fins. The only parts of his body that remained exposed were his hands and part of his face.

“The person who makes me visit these extraordinary destinations and dive into exotic places is my wife. She is the expert, who convinces me to do these crazy things.” Alfredo joked as he recalled his extensive travel history.

The water temperature in summer is 2 degrees

“We dived with tortoises in the Galapagos, with sharks in Fiji, among coral reefs in New Guinea and among WWII sunken ships in Palau. We also go to the Great Blue Hole in Belize, a cenote that opened in the middle of the blue sea. And it looks like a portal to another dimension,” the doctor recalls.

The type of diving that takes place in Silfra’s fault is short, technical, and not very deep. It takes half an hour and is done in a group and with a guide. “It’s one of the places every science diver should know. It is the Mecca that everyone wants to reach after diving for years.” She collects Gabriella, who has been diving since she was 15, and thanks to her training she can now combine knowledge with pleasure.

The type of diving that takes place in the Silfra Fault is short, technical, and not so deep that you can catch the sun on the volcanic caves.

“ Being able to dive into an error where the North American plate is on one side and the Eurasian plate is on the other is a token The expert explained that it is not a complicated dive but a very cold dive that requires specific training and the use of appropriate equipment.

He added: “The fact that you are immersing yourself in such a wonderful place both from a geographical point of view and from the history of the Earth is incredible because it is Iceland that comes on the surface of the Mid-Atlantic mountain range. It is a permanent water and fire continent, which is why it has wonderful contrasts.”

The couple agreed that Silvera’s fault is a blue place by definition. “ We dived 15 meters but had unlimited visibility. The blessing is not to go far from the surface until sunlight enters and is reflected from the walls of the volcanic caves.” They pointed out the orange tones of the rocks that mixed with the blue of the lake. Meanwhile, the beige and phosphorescent green sand of moss complement the color palette.

Gabriella also took the archetypal photo at Breaking Silver

Alfredo’s achievement made it clear that you don’t have to have extensive diving experience to swim in this place.A UNESCO World Heritage Site. There, every underwater space undergoes millions of years of geological evolution, which is not yet over. In fact, The two continents are moving away from each other by about two centimeters each year.

Although Gabriella’s career as a marine biologist motivates her to discover the secrets that lie beneath the sea’s surface, Alfredo makes it clear that they both love delving into nature in general.

“We did many photographic safaris. We saw tigers in India, gorillas in Kenya, Tanzania and Zimbabwe. We traveled in sandboxes through the Ica desert in Peru famous for its towering dunes; we also flew in a plane over the dense glaciers of Alaska.”

On the day they dived into Silfra, Alfredo and Gabriella had clear skies and a clear sun.

When considering their next adventure, they said they still had a destination waiting for the pandemic to end. “We planned everything to go diving between whales and giant manta rays in Mozambique and a week before the border closed” lamented.

However, Alfredo has taken advantage of the strict quarantine to connect with other travelers and do virtual tourism on his YouTube channel called Pay Elena Traveler. “I have dedicated myself to conducting face-to-face interviews with travelers and professionals in the sector. For this program I put We travel when we can’t But now I renamed it ‘Flight mode’ He goes out once a month,” he was proud of his yet-to-be monetized project and doing it as a hobby.

As the desire to reinvigorate new trips and continue accumulating tales always surfaces, the couple is now planning a new destination: Ilha Grande, in Brazil, It is the region with the highest drowning density in the world due to clashes between European galleons and pirates between the sixteenth and nineteenth centuries.

