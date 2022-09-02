PepsiCo, Inc. announced. On entering into a strategic agreement with the luxurious Romanian spring water AQUA Carpatica Under which PepsiCo will own a 20% stake in AQUA Carpatica. Under the agreement, PepsiCo will have the right to distribute spring water in Romania and in Poland, With opportunities to expand into other markets, including United State.

Founded by the Swiss-Greek businessman and entrepreneur Jan Valves in 2010AQUA Carpatica’s award-winning product line includes natural spring water and naturally bottled sparkling mineral water sourced in the pristine Carpathian Mountains. Romania. Aqua Carpatica Premium Sparkling Mineral Water is nitrate and sodium free and provides natural electrolytes.

“With its excellent taste and prime location, AQUA Carpatica is the perfect complement to PepsiCo’s existing premium beverage portfolio.”has announced Silvio PopoviciCEO of PepsiCo Europe. “We are confident that AQUA Carpatica’s strong brand value will resonate with our customers and consumers globally.”

“AQUA Carpatica is a brand as unique as its place of origin. I am delighted to have had the opportunity to join PepsiCo to expand our presence in Europe and exploring opportunities to bring AQUA Carpatica and its health benefits to new consumers in new markets.”has announced Jan Valvesfounder of AQUA Carpatica. “In just over a decade, AQUA Carpatica has become a beloved brand in the Europe, Which we hope to publish in the future. I am delighted that PepsiCo shares our vision to grow the brand in the Europe And in the world.”

PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than a billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo was born even further 79 billion Net revenue in 2021 dollars, thanks to a portfolio of complementary drinks and affordable foods that includes Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker and SodaStream. The PepsiCo product range includes a wide range of fun foods and drinks, including many popular brands that produce more than 1000000000 dollars for each of the estimated annual retail sales.

+ info: www.pepsico.com

Aqua Carpatica

In the Carpathians, after five years of analyzing the sources of mineral waters and selecting those of exceptional purity and extraordinary taste, the AQUA Carpatica brand was established in 2010 and was immediately adopted as a product loved by Romanian consumers. In just four years, in 2014, Aqua Carpatica natural spring water became the best-selling natural spring water nationally and in 2016 it established an international presence in 16 countries on four continents. AQUA Carpatica’s portfolio offers a wide range of SKUs in all major packaging forms (glass cans, PET, aluminum) compatible with consumer preferences. The “nitrate-free” quality makes AQUA Carpatica an ideal product for children and pregnant women, distinguished by the exceptional taste of its HoReCa channel springs. In order to sustainably preserve the original purity of their sources, the management of AQUA Carpatica has implemented a strict zoning perimeter to protect the natural ecosystem.

+ info: www.aquacarpatica.com

