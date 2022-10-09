Pedro Granados was honored in the run-up to the friendly futsal match between Spain and Finland

Tomiloso fans turned to the Spanish futsal team, which played a friendly match with the Finnish national team on Friday night in the Sports City pavilion, in preparation for the qualifying stage for the 2024 World Cup, which will begin next week. 900 spectators watched this match, which Spain won 3-1.

The Mayor of Tomilloso, Inmaculada Jiménez, presided over the meeting with the Ambassador and Institutional Representative of the Royal Spanish Football Federation and former international goalkeeper Luis Amado, and the President of the Regional Federation, Pablo Borrilo, who were accompanied on stage by Vice Mayor Francisco José Baratto; Sports Consultant, Amadeo Trevino; Regional Representative, David Treguero, and Regional Athletic Representative, José Caro, among others.

Moments before the start of the match, Pedro Granados, a person closely associated with futsal in Tomelloso, was honoured, as he was part of the local committee for the sport and the directors of Atlético Tomilloso and the Women’s Federation. The mayor, the institutional representative of the Royal Spanish Federation and the president of the regional federation presented Granados’ widow, daughter and brother a ball and a shirt signed by the players of the Spanish national team.

Spain’s victory left a very good taste in their mouths after an intense match in which they cheered for the national team, especially enjoying the second half which was clearly dominated by the national team.