Pedro Castillo: Publication of the President’s permission to travel to Switzerland from May 21-27 | World Economic Forum | Republic Congress | Nuclear magnetic resonance | Policy

The government published the decision that authorized the trip of the President of the Republic, Peter’s Castleto the Swiss Confederation between May 21 and 27, approved by the Congress of the Republic.

The Legislative Resolution 31475 On Saturday, the Bulletin of Peruvian Legal Regulations published details that the legislature approved the president’s request to allow him to leave the national territory on those dates.

Review here | Pedro Castillo’s government accumulates 122 officials questioned in less than 10 months

The goal is to participate in Annual Symposium of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and related business meetings that will allow you to interact with important global and regional leaders and address issues closely related to Peruvian priorities.

They allow Pedro Castillo to travel to Switzerland.

The document states that the goals are to address issues related to COVID-19, post-pandemic economic revitalization, inequality in the world and in Peru, enhance the resilience of the global health system and engage in dialogues to improve education and sustainable development. Amazon, among others.