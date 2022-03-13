Peacock Arrives in Sky and NOW: NBCUniversal Service Available from Today

Contents peacockNBCUniversal, US broadcast service, available From today (Feb 15) to Sky and NOW customers. After landing in the UK, Ireland, Germany and Austria, Peacock is also active in Italy for all Sky subscribers with Sky TV Package And now the people who signed the pass entertainment. No additional costs incurred: All content is included in the subscription.

The show will consist of all of the original productions, TV series, and movies taken from the catalog of NBCUniversal Group subsidiaries, including worldwideAnd the business dream Vitality And the light. titles like “bayside school“,”Girls5eva – Pop Stars’ Revenge“,”Rutherford Falls – Friends for life“,”Bel Airwhich he will soon be joining.The girl in the forest – the door of horror“,” McGruber – Unlikely Hero“,”Joe vs. Carol” And the “Resort“.

Then we talk about TV shows and TV series that include some great classics: “The Office”, “30 Rock”, “Parks and Recreation”, “Colombo”, “Superstore”, “The Mindy Project”, “Difficult People”, “Will & Grace” “,” Bates Motel”, “Mr. Robot”, “Grimm”, “High School Team”, “Five Bedrooms”, “The Bold Type”.

There will be reality shows like “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, “Real Housewives of New York”, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “Sotto Decker: Mediterranean”. For movie lovers, there will be such films as “Apollo 13”, “Jason Bourne”, “Despicable Me”, “Fifty Shades of Lions”, “Gladiator”, “Minion”, “The Secret Life of Pets”, “Blues Brothers”. The legend continues, “Beethoven”, “Ted” and “The Grinch”.

All Peacock content will be available to NOW customers, on chests celestial And the Sky Q And on the move sky go. In Sky Q, you can also perform voice searches by saying the word “Peacock”.

Lee RafteryManaging Director EMEA, NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer Networks said:

We are excited to continue Peacock’s international expansion with Sky in Italy, giving customers access to highly anticipated premieres of Peacock Originals, including Bel-Air and Joe vs Carole. This launch marks another milestone in Peacock’s rapid growth across Europe, having landed in the UK and Ireland in November and more recently in Germany and Austria.

Antonella de EricoExecutive Vice President of Programming for Sky Italia added: