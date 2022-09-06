Paul, a Betis player with a past in the Finnish league

The Real Betis This Thursday, starting at 6:45 p.m., kicks off his new ride in European League. In the foreground you will have HelsinkiFinland, the fittest team at risk to be champions, just three days after visiting Sevilla. Such a demanding competitor, because they did not come here by chance, as is not known, although there is a player in the team who is more familiar with Scandinavian football.

it’s about Paul Ako, who played two seasons at Ekenäs IF, and who currently plays in the second division there. The football player arrived in the North lands in the summer of 2016. Between that year and 2017 accumulated 40 matcheswho achieved it Two goals and four assists. He then tried his luck in sequencing transfers to Beitar Jerusalem and Hapoel Rishon in Israel, which earned him the wish of Real Betis.

It was already upon his return to ekenas When Real Betis picked him up, he closed his transfer deal at around €250,000. Out of curiosity, Helsinki, next Thursday’s rival, was not measured with his team at the time (and continues today) in the Finnish second division. A player with serious options to be a key player in his Europa League debut, Manuel Pellegrini is expected to be rotated looking to give Guido Rodriguez a rest ahead of the league match against Villarreal. Paul, with a participation left against Elche and Mallorca, has barely played 14 minutes this season.