Patient recovered from COVID-19 after testing positive for 411 days: is the maximum number of survivors | United Kingdom | Globalism

After the remaining 411 days of infection COVID-19Guy and St Louis Hospital reports that a British man has finally been cured of the disease thanks to analysis of the virus’ genetic code to find the right treatment for him.

A study published in the Journal of Clinical Infectious Diseases showed that the 59-year-old man, who had undergone a kidney transplant, first became infected in December 2020, and tested positive regularly until January of this year.

His doctors believe he has been infected for more than 13 months despite receiving three vaccinations. This patient was discharged from the hospital after receiving a mixture of neutralizing antibodies.

Like most antibody therapies, the treatment is no longer widely used because it is ineffective against new variants, such as omicron.

‘Ongoing COVID-19’

Researcher Luke Snell, an infectious disease expert at Guy’s and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust in London, said the only known longer-lasting (505 days) infection was from someone who had died.

This issue “It’s definitely the longest we’ve found among survivors.” Snell told the Telegraph.

According to the expert, the patient had COVID-19 continuously, which is different from what is usually called a prolonged COVID, in which patients continue to be negatively affected while they stop being infected.

Snell told AFP that these citizens could test positive for months or even years for infection “rumbling all the time.”

“In the case of prolonged infection with MERS, it is generally assumed that the virus has cleared from the body, but symptoms persist,” Snell explained. Rather, “in the case of persistent infection, this represents an ongoing, active replication of the virus.”