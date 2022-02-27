Patchday Transfer Package is Total FOMO Marketing

For a long time we were at a loss when finally WoW’s Multi Character Transfer Special Package It is restricted and provided. Blizzard recently announced that it will support players who plan to switch servers. good. Well, the packaging should be ready quickly, right?

We had to be patient for four months. It’s strange to keep something like this for so long. Surprisingly, then, all the people came Exactly on patch 9.2 demo day Flutter in, which was also limited to a few weeks. I couldn’t have picked a worse time. but the The officials at Blizzard already knew exactly what they were doing. It is very treacherous.

The Character Transfer Pack is available for a limited time and makes it affordable to transfer up to eight characters.



Why isn’t the timing worse? Let’s just assume the role of a player who plans to change servers with multiple characters.

The server is dead or his friends want to play in another world with the final patch of Shadowlands, and maybe even switch factions at the same time. Of course you plan ahead. So character transfers are made before the big update in order to search for new players and so on.

Right on the day of the patch the package was shown, almost no one had the idea and then changed their mind, let alone convert again for a lot of money. Most of the time the selection has already been made and in many cases the raiding group has already been found. If you think about it for a moment, you’ll see The transfer package does not bring any real benefit to players at this point. How does Blizzard come up with the vague idea of ​​getting the packaging out at the worst possible time?

Original example from FOMO . Guide

The only way I can explain it is that FOMO (fear of missing out) is played here deceptively. The decision on publication time and time limit is not made by any developers, but by Blizzard forces Interested in maximizing profits? he is.

Perhaps these are the same experts who warn us that shows like special dispatch helmets or Installation packages disappear from the store and might come back someday (who knows…) will. So you have to hit fast.

But what does transport packet timing have to do with this FOMO?

Shortly before the patch, no one will change the server anymore, and it seems that the financial forces did not make a good decision if the show was drowned in the sand. But here’s the point: Transfers don’t expire. And the Accidentally Did you promise the players that you Play Cross-Faction-like in the future Could you. Many will then benefit from moving their server, and Accidentally never ending by chance 8-packs are especially discounted compared to 1 and 3 packs.

Blizzard depends on refueling the cheap transportation of the future, even if it has never been used. So the timing wasn’t random and stupid and may also explain why a groundbreaking feature like faction play was announced all of a sudden as well, Although it can be an expansion feature by itself. Don’t rely on player convenience, but on getting the most out of your customers.

Chapeau, Blizzard. Pulling a total FOMO tactic out of the hat right now is a really gritty thing. You feel like you are on the road to recovery. How do you see the timing of the server transfer packet in time for debugging? Did Blizzard catch you using FOMO and will you be hiding transfers because of it? We look forward to your opinion in the comments.