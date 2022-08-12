Passion of the immune system | DiePress.com

Biochemist Sonya Richen looks for the overactive immune cells in the lungs and how they can be turned off. This requires frustration tolerance and team spirit.

Understanding the immune system – that’s what Sonya Richen wanted to do since the beginning of her scientific career. She was fascinated from the start by this intricate network of immune cells and their messengers. Networks run like a red thread during the career of the 29-year-old biochemist. Sonia Richen is a team player, and exchange with other researchers is essential. Because: “You will not go far in science as a lone wolf,” she is convinced. With her colleagues, she wants to find out: What makes the immune system, which is actually supposed to protect us, hamper us, and thus harm us?

Their search sight is the lung. “In the lungs, like anywhere else in the body, there are immune cells, and one type of immune cell is macrophages. They are part of the innate immune system and their job is to render pathogens like bacteria or viruses harmless. But that is not all: if they encounter one Pathogens, they release messengers that attract other immune cells. Like an alarm call. “The immune reaction intensifies and inflammation develops,” explains Richen, with a laugh, of course, oversimplifying.

Stop unwanted reactions

Your goal is to find a way to stop this posting. Because sometimes the immune system reacts disproportionately to the pathogen and makes everything worse. As part of his Ph.D., Richen investigated substances that could prevent these unwanted interactions in the future. With asthma, for example, or – more recently – also with Covid-19. With these research findings and the resulting PhD thesis, the Carinthia native recently completed her PhD studies with the highest honors sub-distinguished.

Who accompanied and supported you on your way? “My supervisors are, of course, my family, but also all my colleagues. The exchange with them was very important,” says Richen. Krems University of Applied Sciences, where I completed my BA and MA degrees in biochemistry, has had a special impact on her. She is sure that “FH Krems is the reason I am where I am today.” “Broadening horizons and showing possibilities was very important there.” She is also grateful to: “My sister and roommate, who cooked me dinner when I came home late from the lab,” she says with a laugh.

Because the search is only a nine-to-five job. She is convinced: “There are two things you need as a scientist in particular: tolerance of frustration and perseverance.” It has endurance. After receiving her master’s degree, Richen went to the Medical University of Graz, where she began her PhD studies in the molecular basics of inflammation with the help of a scholarship from the Austrian Science Fund FWF. Meanwhile, a research group in Brisbane has been working on the same issues they are working on – specifically on an immune messenger substance called prostaglandin D2 and how to stop it. After a few emails, Richen traveled to Australia, where she did six months of research, also funded by a grant. “Seeing how others work in other parts of the world was very important to me,” she says. “It was a great time, but also a lot of work.” Despite the job offer, the Carinthian did not want to stay there. Australia was very far from her family, friends and hot husband Tasman.

Look for acute inflammation

and now? For the next six years, Sonja Rittchen held a position at the Institute of Immunology at Med-Uni Graz. There she wants to continue researching future treatment options for acute inflammation and gain a better understanding of the complex network of the immune system. In teamwork of course.

for someone Sonya Retail (29) Studied medical and pharmaceutical biotechnology at FH Krems and biochemistry and molecular biomedicine at TU Graz. She then completed her doctorate in Med-Uni Graz sub auspiciis praesidentis. After working as a postdoctoral researcher at the Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for Pulmonary Vascular Research in Graz, she is now back at Med-Uni Graz. All posts in:diepresse.com/jungeforschung

(“Die Presse”, print edition, August 13, 2022)