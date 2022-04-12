Partigate: Boris Johnson and his finance minister will be fined for parties while in jail in the UK

Drafting

image source, Reuters caption, Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson received the notification of the fine but the related event is not yet known

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Johnson’s wife Carey will be fined for breaking the rules during the coronavirus lockdown.

The authorities confirmed that the three had received a notification from the Metropolitan Police informing them that they would receive the fines.

A government spokesman said not They have been informed To the event for which the fine is linked.

However, the three were reportedly at the same meeting, which took place in June 2020 to celebrate the Prime Minister’s birthday.

The Police investigated 12 gatherings that took place in Downing Street and Whitehallboth government websites, During closuresAnd and the alleged breaches of the laws imposed in the United Kingdom due to the pandemic.

Until now More than 50 tickets have been issued.

Police said they would not name all those who obtained tickets, but the government has promised to reveal whether Johnson and Sunak are among them.

“unable to base”

opposition leader Labor member Keir Starmer said Johnson and Snack should drop their fees.

This shows that conservatives are “totally incapable of governing,” Starmer said.

He added: “Britain deserves better. Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak They broke the law and repeatedly lied to the British public. Both should resign.”

image source, BP . means caption, The events investigated occurred when there were more than 400 daily deaths from COVID in the UK.

Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey has called for Parliament, which is currently approaching its Easter recess to make A vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister. "This is a government in crisis and neglecting a country in crisis," he said.

For its part, the group “There is simply no way the prime minister and finance minister can continue,” she said, “Covid 19 families grieving for justice.”

At the time the events under investigation took place, the United Kingdom was present The varying degrees of imprisonment and its rules included gatherings of more than two people. The country was in critical condition with more than 400 deaths per day.

accusations

Reports of concerts in Downing Street between 2020 and 2021, in complete shutdown, surfaced in December of last year.

Initially, Johnson insisted that “guidelines were followed at all times”.

image source, BP . means caption, Boris Johnson apologized for attending the events and ordered an investigation.

But as more and more meetings were revealed, he faced more questions about his participation.

The Prime Minister later apologized for attending the Downing Street Garden Party with drinks, but He told Parliament that he believed that Hra work event.

Johnson’s order investigation of allegations of violations of the rules, Directed by official Sue Gray.

The police initially said they would not investigate the facts butAfter seeing Sue Gray’s report, she changed her mind.

And the official published a temporary report in which she stated that there was ‘Failure of leadership’ in ggovernmental.

"Sometimes it appears that what has been happening across the country has not been given much thought when considering the appropriateness of some of these gatherings, the risks they pose to public health, and how they might appear to the public," the document reads.

However, the full report has not yet seen the public light. He will be released once the police finish their investigations.

Among those previously fined is former government ethics chief Helen McNamara, who received a notice of the fine for attending a farewell party at the Cabinet Office in June 2020.

McNamara, who is now chief executive of the Premier League, said she had apologized for the “miscalculation I had shown”.

Several sources told the BBC that it had been imposed Some fines for people who attended a farewell party in Downing Street on April 16, 2021, on the eve of the funeral sPrince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

Those who receive a notice of a fine can pay within 28 days or appeal the police decision. If they object to it, the police will review the case and then withdraw the penalty or take the matter to court.