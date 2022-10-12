Paris Saint-Germain denied – international football

football

Paris Saint-Germain denied

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director, Luis Campos, has denied rumors about star striker Kylian Mbappe. “He never told me, and I know he never told the president, that he wanted to leave in January,” Campos told RMC Sport. The broadcaster and Le Parisien reported earlier that Mbappe wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain during the winter break because he feels betrayed by the club’s management and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. “This is a categorical denial on our part,” Campos said.



gold for runners

Track world cycling championships gold for runners The German team’s runners impressively fulfilled their role as the contenders at the Track Cycling World Championships in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and won the gold medal for the third time in a row. Pauline Grabush, Emma Haines and Lea-Sofie Friedrich on Wednesday won the final on the Olympic track in Paris 2024 with a world record time of 45.967 seconds, clearly beating China’s Yufang Guo, Shanzhou Bao and Ling Yuan (46.631). The German trio had already set a world record of 45.983 seconds in the previous lap and topped their own record from the 2021 World Championships in Roubaix (46.064). German sprinters are among the main contenders for medals in title fights.

