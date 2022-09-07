Paratroopers in Finland – Diario de Chiapas

Looking for points

The national table tennis team, made up of seven athletes, traveled to Europe on Sunday night, with the support of the National Committee for Physical Culture and Sports (CONADE), to participate in the ITTF F20 Finland Para Open, to be held in Bagulati, Finland from September 9-11, in search of For points in the international standings for the Santiago de Chile 2023 Paraban Games, USA.

The team consists of those selected for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Victor Eduardo Reyes Torsio and Claudia Perez Villalba. 2019 Lima runner-up for the American Games Paraban, Martha Alicia Verdin Cedeño, as well as Francisco Alam Gonzalez Hernandez, Jenelle Scarlett Gongora Magana, America Sitlali Aguilar Alvarez and Jesus Adan Sanchez Garcia.

The selectees will compete under the guidance of national coach Milton Garcia Yanez and assistant coach Jorge Angel Martinez Santiago.

The goal of the national delegation is to achieve as many points as possible in the world rankings, looking to qualify for the Santiago 2023 Pan-American Games, as well as to have an international background, in an event where some of their potential competitors will compete in the Continental Show.