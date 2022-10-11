paper in space

affenbach almanac prepared by graphic designer Uwe Loesch for the exhibition “Cut. Cuts That Mean Space” at the Klingspur Museum in Offenbach illustrates what is at stake with a surprising idea. Because the Loesch “ZeitRaum” calendar is a work of art made of paper that unfolds in space. Each month, a different paper carving is developed from pre-perforated calendar pages, as bits of paper detach and fold more and more over time.

With 84 paper works, Cut Gallery presents creative artworks that are cut, punctured, shredded or laser-treated. The collection of exhibits, nearly all of which come from the museum’s collection, range from silhouettes and drawings to objects and books. According to curator Martina Weiss, book artists in particular have been repeatedly concerned with the deliberate violation of the fragile material sheet. The art pieces allowed viewers to perceive the body of the book spatially rather than linearly. Like the exhibits from the Julia Vermes Island Book Collection. The book collector commissioned the book artists to rework the volumes from the Insel Library. And so, for example, in “The Book of the Little Butterfly”, Claire-Lise Duvett cut out a window in which she placed a butterfly chest. Doris Hamill edited a small book on “Switzerland” in the form of a country. Pop-ups with items that jump into the viewer when the book is opened are often used in children’s books. This artist-designed stylistic approach can be seen at the Klingspur Museum: French photographer and designer Philippe Auge’s book about artist Victor Vasarely, in which colorful sculptures open. Particularly beautiful is David Pelham’s Trail: Paper Poetry, an intricately designed white garden of delicate floral shapes with a trail of snails running through it.