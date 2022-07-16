Palestinians accuse Biden of ignoring their rights enshrined in the United Nations

The People’s Party, in a statement, urged President Mahmoud Abbas to immediately implement the decisions approved by the PLO Central Council in February, which include suspending the agreements signed with Israel, including the recognition of the Jewish state.

He stressed that Biden not only refused to pressure Tel Aviv to end the occupation, but also established the Israeli approach based on economic peace.

He warned that the United States constitutes a real obstacle to achieving the rights of our people.

For its part, the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine warned of the danger of manipulation, deception and lies by the US President.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine said the day before that Biden had never given up the rights of our people and had sold poisoned and worthless words.

In fact, the Israeli president gave the green light to Israel to complete its colonial project in the occupied territories, including East Jerusalem, denouncing that left-wing force.

On the other hand, Hazem Qassem, spokesman for the Islamic Resistance Movement, confirmed

He called on the Palestinian National Authority to reject Washington’s policies.

During his stay in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Biden repeated the same thesis two days earlier upon his arrival in Israel, when he advocated a two-state solution as the best way to end the conflict, though he asserted that it was not. visible on the near horizon.

“As President of the United States, my commitment to the goal of a two-state solution has not changed,” said the Democratic politician.

But he stressed that “the ground is not ripe at this time for the resumption of negotiations.”

gas / theft