Paleontology: the eagle turned out to be an eagle

Paleontology: the eagle turned out to be an eagle

Only a few tens of thousands of years ago huge marsupials roamed the Australian savannah – similar to the great herds that roamed the Serengeti. If one of these animals dies, users won’t be far away. Among those scavengers are vultures, according to findings by Elaine Mather of Flinders University and her team, As they write in “Zootaxa”..

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.