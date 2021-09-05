Pakistani Nida Yasir hosts questions about Formula 1 video that is spreading fast

New Delhi: Pakistan continues to get its courage every day for one reason or another. Sometimes the actions of Pakistani leaders are such that the whole country starts getting brave, and sometimes the cricketers and film actresses there continue to make fun of them. The Pakistani media is ahead of all this. People have not forgotten the Pakistani reporter who interviewed Buffalo that a Pakistani broadcaster has set a new “record” of stupidity. The video of this Pakistani introduction is going viral on social media.

Anchor Roller Interview

The presenter of a Pakistani news channel asked such questions during the interview that the listener could not stop laughing. Social media users often make fun of the news anchor. Pakistani TV presenter Nida Yasir doesn’t even know what a Formula One race car is? In the viral video, presenter Nida interviews two people. Seeing the life of “knowing” the anchor on a Formula 1 car, you will hold your head.

“Knowing” the anchor about the “Formula 1” car

Nada Yasser asks the guest of her program “Formula 1”, how many people can sit in this car. Sometimes she says.. she started with a one-seater car. When was this car made? Have you tried or not? Finally Anchor asks how fast is this car?

Why did this lady not use Google What is Formula 1 before the show? pic.twitter.com/5rhsFpyuWD — Ali Qasim (@aliqasim) September 4, 2021

When is this video from?

However, Nidaa Yasir’s interview is said to be very old. A Twitter user named Ali Kassem shared this video. The caption reads – why didn’t this lady Google search for Formula-1 before hosting? Trolls make different types of comments on this video.

