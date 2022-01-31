Pain Prevents Return: The Next Undo by Dominic Tim

For tennis fans, 2022 will not only bring achievements, victories and defeats. What began with the farce of Novak Djokovic, who was repatriated from Australia, also continues in the theater around Dominic Thiem.

Of course, unlike the Serbs, the Austrian star can do nothing about his situation. But the side effects make you shake your head. It is not the wrist itself that hurts anymore, but rather a strain between the bones of two fingers. “When I play, I want to be 100 percent out of pain, that’s not the case now,” Austria’s best player said in Cordoba, Argentina – a few minutes after he withdrew from the local clay court tournament.

“Everything is on the right track”

This pullback has already become apparent in the past week. Representatives of the Chilean media announced that Tim had to stop training in Santiago, as he wanted to prepare with his coach, Nicolas Masso, after only five minutes. Tim’s management immediately gave everything clear, made it clear that it was not the wrist that was to blame and everything was on track, so nothing would stand in the way of the start in Cordoba. Perhaps the ladies and gentlemen of the Cosmos should have asked their stepson themselves, for he was not able to train fully in Santiago or Cordoba.