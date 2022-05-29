Pacific region received Australia’s renewed commitment ‘very positively’ (Government)

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Sunday that Pacific nations welcomed Australia’s renewed involvement in the region “very positively,” at a time when China is also trying to expand its influence in the region.

The official’s remarks, which were broadcast by Sky News, Sunday, coincide with the tour of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in the region, with the aim of strengthening economic and security cooperation with these countries.

Specifically, the person in charge of Beijing is Sunday in the Fiji Islands.

This expansion of Chinese influence raises suspicion in Western countries, especially the United States and Australia.

Albanese stressed that his government wants to be more committed to combating climate change in the region, but also to increase its assistance and advance the project to establish a defense training school in the Pacific.

These ideas were received “very positively” by the countries of the region.

Australia and China are locked in a struggle for influence in the Pacific.

The signing of a security agreement between China and the Solomon Islands last April raised concerns in Australia.

On Sunday, the Chinese Foreign Minister met with the Secretary-General of the Pacific Islands Forum, Henri Bona, who expressed concern about climate change and the need for economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We welcome China’s commitments on climate change,” Buna said.

