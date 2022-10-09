Pablo Ramirez, debut and goal with Spain

Spain get over Finland (3-1) in a friendly match in which Vidal’s men had to put in their effort to change the result, through two very different parts, the first with more control of the Finns and the second on the Spanish net field. The main piece was the malagueño Paul Ramirez, young from BeSoccer UMA Antequera, Who made his mark in his first game as an absolute international player. He scored the goal 2-1 with a superb maneuver on the edge of the area to defeat the opposing goalkeeper with his right foot. An unbeatable start for the man from Malaga, who is still living his own dream, within a year and a half of playing in Second B to making it to the national team. He never clashed and left evidence of his quality in a specialist position where Spain’s top players are in demand. The control exercised by Spain did not find an answer when the ball went out, as Finland looked like a rocky team, with a lot of pressure, which made the national team uncomfortable, with this approach, the chances, though few, were in favor of Spain, which did not play easily, as The Finns scored much higher. However, Boyis was on the verge of beating the Finnish goalkeeper, in a one-on-one match, in the eighth minute. This pressure from the Finns meant they made the fifth foul in the 13th minute of the match, so from then on, everyone else would be punished with a double fine, thus their streaks were delayed. But in one outing they advanced by Tuukka Pikkarainen. Although it came to touch jesus smith, The ball landed at the back of the net in the 14th (0-1) minute. From here until the end of the first twenty minutes, Spain’s dominance, and played four goals more than 3-1, nothing changed the mark, despite the chances of Raul Gomez At the 18th minute, at the same minute from Adolfwho hit the crossbar and Raul Campos who sent the ball. In the second half, Spain intensified its movements, which dominated, but could not score the goal until the 28th minute. Sergio LozanoGreat hand, beat the goal Casper Kangas (1-1) The return came in the 32nd minute with a good pivot pass for the novice player Pablo Ramirez, who beat the Finnish goalkeeper again, and here the Finns tried to surround the Spanish goal, where Didach It was very successful in dispersing two processes. Raul Gomez He managed to put more distance in the light, in the 35th minute and in the 35th minute Finland made, again, the fifth foul. ChineseHe served for the Albacete player to score a wonderful goal by beating the Finnish goalkeeper to the opposite post and brilliantly in the 38th minute to widen the difference (3-1), and from here the Finnish team put the five match, with Henry Amicotervo Goalkeeper player without any consequences. Spain plays on Tuesday (20:30) in the Alcázar de San Juan against. MoldovaThe first match to qualify for the 2024 World Cup.

data sheet:

3- Spain: Jesus Herrero (left), Antonio Perez, Sergio Lozano, Milado and Pablo Ramirez. Didac (PS), Boyes, Raul Gomez, Raya, Adolfo, Paul Pacheco, Chino, Raul Campos and Gordillo also played.1 – Finland: Ante Koivumaki (p), Jukka Kitola, Sergey Korsunov, Miko Kitola, and Lacey Lentola. Then came Casper Cangas (P), Henri Alameckotervo, Jaco Alasutari, Tuca Bikarinen, Jani Korbela, Justus Kunas, Ole Boelho, Vesa Lilga and Alexei Kilmala.Objectives: 0-1. 14 minutes, Tuukka Pikkarainen. 1-1. 28 min, Sergio Lozano. 2-1. Maine 32, Pablo Ramirez. 3-1. 38 minutes, Chinese.the reviewer: Castilian from La Mancha, Fermin Sanchez Molina and Carlos Rodrigo Miguel. They booked Jani Korpela, Tuukka Pikkarainen, Justus Kunnas and Jukka Kytola.Accidents: A friendly match was held in the municipal wing of the sports city of Tomelloso, which was filled with approximately 900 fans.







