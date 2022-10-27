Over 11,000 Colombians have chosen Australia as their study destination

This year, Colombia and Australia signed a memorandum of understanding on educational cooperation. The two countries intend to become a mechanism for expanding areas of joint action. Photo: Freepik.es

The Australian Embassy in Colombia, revealed that Colombian students top the list of Latin American students registered in that country. A total of 11,551 license plates are in the hands of Colombians, near the second country on the list, which is Brazil. Australia has six of the world’s top 100 universities and 28% of Australian universities are among the top 200.

This year, Colombia and Australia signed a memorandum of understanding on educational cooperation. The two countries intend to become a mechanism for expanding areas of joint action. In the latest round of the Colfuturo Scholarship Programme, for example, 144 recipients were selected to undertake postgraduate studies in Australia, being the fourth most preferred country after the United Kingdom, the United States and Germany.

“The most important aspect of Australia-Colombia cooperation and exchanges is not what we do now, but what these links will do for our countries in the future. Education and training with a hands-on approach consists of preparing our students appropriately so that they can contribute positively to the development of our countries. I am sure that This knowledge sharing will achieve this goal, and we will all be better off as a result of this important work,” says Erica Thompson, Australian Ambassador to Columbia.

As Thomson’s office has studied, when Australian and Colombian researchers publish together, their influence on the number of citations for their articles is approximately three and a half times greater than if they were published individually, in disciplines such as: physics, astronomy, medicine, and agricultural sciences. , among other things. Australian authorities are interested in strengthening those educational ties with Colombians.

Currently, a digital platform developed specifically for this area called “Australia study experienceThe idea is that in the coming months face-to-face events will be held in different cities of the country to promote the benefits of studying in Australia, destinations, institutions, costs, lifestyle, courses, employment, scholarships, visas and entry requirements.