outside the National Guard



There are areas with a satisfactory security situation. Ariel Ojeda

In memory of Lorenzo Zambrano

The reality is undeniable: There is a severe security deficit affecting individuals, families, businesses, communities, and regions. Their protection is essential, just as security is essential to civilized coexistence and social peace. The uncertainty of rights due to the onslaught of crime affects all activities and is one of today’s major challenges.

Not all of the country is a disaster area, there are some that have managed to maintain a reasonably satisfactory security situation, such as Yucatan, Campeche and Queretaro; In other cases, the opposite situation could have been reversed, such as Coahuila and Nuevo Leon. The bottom line is that wherever crimes are investigated and those responsible punished, security prevails. This happens because the community participates in different ways in the task, because the local police – state and municipal – do their job well and enjoy the confidence of the population.

This means that no security strategy will yield results only and, if so, from the presence of the National Guard at the local level. Community policing is essential to anticipating and prosecuting crimes, just as authorities are required to make the case a priority. The inadequacy of the current strategy is the failure to give due attention and support to the police closest to the population. Indeed, because of this fragility, these police officers in many cases serve the enemy of society.

The solution does not lie in resolving the institutional shortcomings at the local level with a national security apparatus that has failed so far. A good solution specifically requires focusing efforts and investment at the local level. In addition, to provide continuity, optimal supervision and social participation, the involvement of the organized community is recommended. In Nuevo Leon’s darkest hour, two exemplary and committed men made a difference for the better with the participation of so many and an epic call for coordinated action from which we can learn a lot: Lorenzo Zambrano (RIP) and José Antonio Fernandez Carvajal.

