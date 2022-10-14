Outright Games Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova Now Available – News

Outright Games, the renowned publisher of interactive family entertainment products, in partnership with Paramount Consumer Products and Nickelodeon, today announced the launch of Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova. Based on the original Paramount+ animated series, Star Trek: MiracleThis action-adventure title is the first Star Trek video game suitable for the whole family. Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova Now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S (digital edition in Italy only) and Steam.

distance USS Protostar Discover some strange signals from a dying star, the carrier stops working properly and the crew is scattered across the universe. In a race against time, Dal R’El and Gwyndala must work together to save not only their companions Jankom Pog, Rok-Tahk, Zero, and Murf, but also their ship, as well as some new alien species and an entire planetary system. , before everything is destroyed by a supernova!

But watch out for the deadly new enemy and his robot army, which will stop nothing to destroy Protostar And change the course of history! Hear the advice of Janeway Hologram who will teach Dal and Gwyn all the duties and procedures of the Federation.

Play as Dal R’El and Gwyndala in single player or co-op mode for two players to explore new exotic worlds of Orisi, Mirios and Taresse, and make first contact with their inhabitants. Learn about the culture of an unknown civilization and discover its secrets as you explore different hostile environments on planets facing puzzles and challenges.

Based on the popular anime series Star Trek: MiracleDeveloped by Emmy® award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (“Trollhunters” and “Ninjago”), the franchise is the first series of Star Trek Aimed at a younger audience. The series follows the adventures of a diverse crew of young aliens who must learn to work together as they explore a larger galaxy in search of a better future.

The series stars Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwen, Riley Alazrachi as Rock-Tack, Angus Emery as Zero, Jason Mantzoukas as Jancum Pugh, and Dee Bradley Baker as Morph. Kate Mulgrew also returns to the franchise as the famous Captain Catherine Janeway. Produced by Nickelodeon Animation and CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, Star Trek: Miracle It is currently broadcasting on Paramount+ and available on Nickelodeon in the US. The first season was launched in April 2022 in the UK and will be released in other European countries during 2022.

Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games said: “It has been my great pleasure to collaborate with Paramount and Nickelodeon to create a game that has brought to life such an important and influential popular culture brand as Star Trek. Create your first game from Star Trek Dedicated to the whole family, it’s been a really exciting new challenge and we’re sure the title will win over both new and old Star Trek fans.”