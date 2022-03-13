Outrage: Two women stabbed inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York

two women They were stabbed on Saturday afternoon at the prestigious Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA), As reported by the police. In the aftermath of the attack, the authorities vacated the building.

as specified New York times, A man was upset after museum staff prevented him from entering the Ministry of Municipal Affairs. “He jumped on the front desk and proceeded to stab the female staff several times,” said John Miller, deputy commissioner for the Department of Intelligence and Counterterrorism at the Police Department.

According to reports, the two victims are two women who sustained injuries to the neck, back and collarbones and were rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where their condition is stable.

A police spokesman told AFP that no arrests had been made so far, and he did not give details about a possible motive for the attack. However, US media reported that it had already identified one of the suspects. In a tweet, the New York Police Department asked people to avoid the area where the Museum of Modern Art is located “due to a police investigation.”

The US newspaper reported that the man suspected of the attack had recently had his membership withdrawn due to disturbing public order, authorities said.

Multiple media outlets and social media showed pictures of recently evacuees outside the museum, which is a popular tourist destination in the city. As mentioned New York times, A 24-year-old Spanish tourist, who was waiting in line at West 53rd Street to enter the museum, said people were yelling, “They’re shooting!” upon leaving the museum. But police said they found no evidence of gunshots fired inside the building.

Christian Desrosiers, 34, a businessman, said he was checking his ticket when the disturbance began and claimed he was one of the first people to run. “Obviously people were rushing outside, but no one was screaming, at least while I was there,” he said.

The Museum of Modern Art includes artwork by artists such as Vincent van Gogh, Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, and Frida Kahlo, to name a few.