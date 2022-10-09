Our tip for Prime Video TV to see in October 2022

It will be the month of entertainment for Prime Video users. The Amazon streaming platform, as always, has expanded its collection with new series not to be missed.



The beginning of the month is dedicated to the great end The series is based on Tolkien’s novel The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. But there are so many titles that deserve one Coincidence. Starting with the supplementary subpart of teen drama “Pretty Little Liars” runs through the science fiction drama “INVERSO”. As usual, a show rich in content: and we at Skuola.net point out the best ones!

rings of strength

October 2022 is the month of the grand finale of “The Rings of Power”. As we know, the series has already been renewed for a second season, which will be filmed in the UK. At Bray Studios in London. It’s still too early to say if the first chapter of the series will have the success that Prime expected. What is certain is that it is a title that has been at number one in the Italian top ten list for over a month. Will the second season be up for grabs? In the meantime, let’s enjoy the end of the season.

poor

One “poor” comedy The French star includes Vara, 30, is unemployed, childless and lives with her sister, grandmother, and mother. sWhen it comes time to make important decisions in your life, Vara will have to take a clear and clear stand for the first time since her birth.

Opposite – ocean

A science fiction drama produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, starring Chloe Grace Moretz as Flynn Fisher, a woman living in the future. He tries to hold together his broken family. When the future seems lost Here’s someone knocking on his door.

devil’s watch

A horror and thriller series that follows in the footsteps of some of the giants of this genre. Lucy (Jessica Raine) He wakes up every night at the devil’s hour 3:33. The 8-year-old son is introverted and emotionless, the mother talks to the empty chairs, and the house seems haunted. When Lucy’s name ends in a series of murders The woman realizes that she has to face the reality of her family.

Little Liars: Original Sin

Reboot / continuation of the program teen drama Very popular until a few years ago. Twenty years after the events that devastated the town of Melwood, a new group of girls end up in the crosshairs of a mysterious attacker. They risk getting embroiled in their family’s mistakes.