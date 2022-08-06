Ott Tanak remains the leader of Rally Finland

France Press agency

Mexico City / 05.08.2022 16:44:00

Estonian out tanak (Hyundai) Finish Friday as leader In the Finland RallyAnd the The eighth round of the World Cup (WRC), ahead of the domestic Esapekka Lappi (Toyota) surprise.

The current World Cup leader, who is also Finn Callie Rovanpera, she was the fourth21 seconds behind Tank.

EstonianWRC Champion in 2019 and already a two-time winner of Rally Finland (2018, 2019), He got three of the eight contested special tests This Friday. One of the scheduled specials, the fifth, has been canceled for security reasons.

“I’m very tired , “I feel like sleeping,” said Tanak. At the end of the last special offer of the day.

Labywho won Rally Finland in 2017, only Arrived 3.8 seconds late Compared to Tänak at the end of Friday’s specials and Renewed Their hopes to take the initiative.

“I am driving very well at the moment, and very clean. If I was forced, I could definitely go faster“, pointed out Labywhich was the fastest in four stages of the day.

Belgian Thierry Nouvel (Hyundai), second place in the World Cup and from Thursday won private opening, On Friday, he finished in seventh place only50.2 seconds from Tänak.