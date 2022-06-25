Oscar Cano | From Meals to TVs: Influencers Get Their Desire Everything Free | Mexico | Alejandro Carreno | El Darby | Cristina Pedroch | Narration | EC Stories | Globalism

Since the influencers boom, many of these content creators seek free services, things or food in exchange for a positive business review on their profile, but not all entrepreneurs care about this opinion and avoid giving away their products for this. A group of young people claiming to work to add followers in their social networks.

Former Exathlon athlete, Oscar Cano

How do you forget, when the former Exatlón athlete, Oscar Canooasked for information at a hotel in Huatulco, Oaxaca, Mexico, for a stay during his birthday.

In the message,influentialIndicates that he was looking for a four-night stay for himself. When the place tells you they will check the costs, Faucet He says he can pay with “ads”.

The hotel quickly responds negatively to Oscar Cano, telling him that “likes” are not acceptable in the place and asking him in the most attentive way that he “is not starving and pays for services”.

Influencers Where are we going?

A supposed influencer’s bad review about a restaurant in Mexico City sparked controversy on social networks, after the establishment revealed the real reason for the bad comments by the young YouTuber.

It all started when the guys from the channel started “Where do we withdraw?”They asked a free service restaurant for 4 in exchange for a good opinion. However, the foundation stated that it did not participate in such exchanges.

What annoyed him was a YouTuber named Alejandro Carreño who wrote a negative review about this place.

For its part, the restaurant posted the conversation, explaining to the content creators that they were annoyed at being denied a free meal.

Christina Pedroch

But Mexican influencers are not the only ones trying to get things for free, because this behavior is universal, as happened with the Spaniards Christina Pedroch Who sparked controversy in social networks by ordering free TV.

The presenter posted a photograph next to a modern TV, valued at 58,800 pesos, and asked the brand to give it to her.

“Dear Samsung gentlemen, I love this TV and I think I need it in my life. If not, I will ask the Three Wise Men because I am so good… #échalemorroPedroche,” the influencer posted.

The photo, which was intended to be a collaboration with the brand rather than a request, angered his followers, who devoted all kinds of suggestions to him. “You can buy it and we all know it,” some netizens wrote, “Buy it yourself and stop asking.”

El Darby

british youtube Elle Darby, This was also proven after he wanted to stay at the White Moose Café, and paid the owner “exposure”. In an email, the young woman indicated that she plans to stay at the hotel on the Valentine’s Day holiday, from February 8 to 12, and get to know the area, in exchange for showing them on her networks.

Apparently, the owner of the institution, Paul Stinson, refused this and presented it on social networks with incendiary speech.

Paul Stenson responded through the hotel’s Facebook page to the influencer saying “It takes balls to send an email like that” and asked “Who will pay the staff who take care of you? Who will pay the maids who clean your room? Who serves you breakfast? (…) My best wishes Note: The answer is no,” he explained.