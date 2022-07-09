Opposition leader proposes early UK elections

Britain’s opposition Labor Party leader Keir Starmer announced on Friday that he has no intention of honoring the British government’s roadmap for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s exit from power. By announcing that he would seek a motion of censure and propose a general election to prevent the Conservative Party from directly electing its replacement.

“The country needs a radical change,” Starmer said of the plan to keep Johnson in charge of the country until his replacement is announced.

“It does not make sense for his ministers to force the prime minister out of office, and that these ministers want to continue working under his leadership for two months,” he said.

For all of these reasons, “the task of Tory MPs is to force Johnson out” and “if they don’t, Labor will make a censure motion,” Starmer told the media on the same day British police closed an investigation against him for allegedly breaching restrictions. over the epidemic last year, without finding evidence of a crime.

In announcing his resignation on Thursday, Johnson assumed his colleagues “clearly” believe that “the Conservative Party must have a new leader”, and thus the country “a new prime minister”.

Johnson declared in a speech before: “No one is indispensable in politics.” The Downing Street door in which he justified that if he stuck to the job for weeks, it was because he understood it was his “commitment” and in this way he responded to the mandate he finally got at the polls. for the year 2019.

Who are the candidates to replace Boris Johnson in the UK?

The race to replace Boris Johnson as head of the British Conservative Party and British Prime Minister began after his dramatic resignation on Friday with the announcement of the top candidates, Including the former Finance Minister, Rishi Sunak.

Sunak, one of the top officials who precipitated the government crisis this week with his resignation, announced on Twitter that he would seek to be the next Conservative Party leader and prime minister.

“Confidence must be restored, the economy rebuilt, and the country unified,” he wrote.

Sunak, 42, the first Hindu to hold the position of British chancellor, resigned on Tuesday – around the same time as fellow health minister Sajid Javid – sparking the crisis that led to Johnson’s resignation at the party front on Thursday.

Deputy Tom Tugendhat, Chairman of the Parliamentary Foreign Relations Committee, and Attorney General Suila Brafman.

Govt Poll of Conservative Voters Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Secretary of State for International Trade Penny Mordaunt are among the nominees.

However, none of them have formalized their participation in the race to become the next Downing Street tenant.

Johnson, in the face of unbearable internal pressure, announced that he was resigning from leading the formation of the government, and that he would remain at the head of the executive branch until his formation held internal elections in the summer. Whoever is elected will automatically become Prime Minister until the next legislative elections scheduled for 2024.

* With information from AFP and Europa Press.