Opening of the exhibition “The Red Thread in Small”

Exhibition



Frei Raum presents “The Red Thread”.



Photo: Kapnidou / Kapnidou FreiRaum





Brill (company) . Opening of the exhibition ‘Red Thread in Small Form’ Invitation to ‘Frei Raum’ by Anthola Cabnidou in Breyell, Lambertimarkt 2, Friday 9 September at 5pm. Artist and graphic designer Sabine Havers created miniature portraits on sailing trips along the French, Spanish and Portuguese coasts.









The red thread runs like a real thread across the room and thus shapes it as well. It connects spatial spaces, defines some angles and is at the same time a metaphor for the series of images.

The images look light and colourful, leave a lot of room and inspire you to combine different images with each other.

Coordination is the “red thread” that creates the connection between different images, colors and shapes next to each other showing greater impact.

The exhibition itself is a spatial art installation designed by Antola Capnido and an interplay of space and imagery that emphasizes Sabine Havers art.