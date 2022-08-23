Online game, MGM obtains regulatory permission to acquire LeoVegas

The land-based gaming giant in May this year struck a $607m (£513m / €605m) deal to buy LeoVegas, with the aim of expanding its online gaming offering in Europe and other markets outside the US.

The LeoVegas board of directors unanimously recommended the bid, but MGM requested a series of takeover approvals to move forward. MGM said it has now obtained all regulatory, government or similar permits, but has yet to meet other requirements set out in the official offer document. The offer acceptance period ends on August 30, with MGM having until August 31 to fulfill all conditions in the offer document.

MGM said it expects to achieve these final results and that the acquisition will continue on or around September 7. “Our vision is to be the leading gaming entertainment company and this strategic opportunity with LeoVegas will allow us to continue expanding our reach around the world,” said MGM CEO and President. Bill Hornbuckle At the time of the original announcement.

“We have had great success with BetMGM in the US and with the acquisition of LeoVegas in Europe, we will expand our online gaming presence globally. We believe this offer creates an exciting opportunity for the combined teams of MGM Resorts and LeoVegas to accelerate the growth of global digital gaming and realize the potential the entirety of our multi-channel strategy.”

Earlier this month, MGM reported a 54.3% year-over-year revenue increase for the first half of its fiscal year 2022. Speaking about the results in a phone call, Hornbuckle hinted that MGM could take more steps to expand into new territories following the agreement. With LeoVegas. “We realize it’s not as wide and so the needle moves as we would like over time, but we thought it was a great place to start, and most importantly we love the platform and the team,” Hornbuckle said. After the deal was announced, Swedish authorities launched a preliminary investigation into suspected insider trading of LeoVegas shares in connection with the deal.