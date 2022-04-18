One Piece, News Coming To Live On Netflix This Geeked Week

There may be news coming on Netflix’s streaming front for ONE PIECE: the TV series is among the titles in the new release program Netflix Geeks Week.

When you point out that Geeked Week Netflix subscribers know they can expect big surprises, but that will be the case for fans of One piece? Apparently yes.

The week dedicated to the most famous titles Netflix It’s about to come back, and it’s bringing a lot of news with it including announcements, previews, trailers and panels with the cast from different shows, but this year the event could be more than that. I’m broth!

In fact, the official Netflix accounts announced the arrival of Geeks Week 2022Which will take place from 6-10 June 2022.

“Mark dates on your calendar and start group chats, because GEEKED WEEK 2022 will be back From 6 to 10 June 2022. You’ll see familiar faces, peeks, and more from your favorite movies and shows. It’s going to be a really geeky hot summer!“We read in the post that you can also find at the bottom of the news, in which you will also find the official poster attached.

Poster that the live action file inspired by Eiichirō Oda’s work was immediately shared againas well as tagging the main cast members of ONE PIECE, which also shows intriguing details at the top right: The face of Merry, the Straw Hat Pirate Ship! A sign that something must necessarily boil in a saucepan.

What will we show on this occasion? One of the first official photos from the group One piece? After all, it still seems a bit early for the first trailer… well, we’ll only find out in the next few weeks!

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.