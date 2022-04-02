One of the most classic iPhone games is back in the App Store

Birds vs. Pigs: The classic Angry Birds game is back with a look you’ll love.

Angry Birds has been causing great sensations for more than a decade, it is a very simple and addictive game. So much so that it is impossible to play just one game. For the loyal supporters of this development by the Finnish company Rovio, there is good news. It returns to the App Store with a somewhat rejuvenated look, but it maintains the essence of the game. The Angry Birds of Always is now available for download In your favorite app store, and under the form Freemium. Even though you have an initial payment of 99 cents, there are no additional purchases in the future.

What Changes In Angre Birds Is Nothing (And It’s Better)

The changes to this game come from the inside, as its new Unity Engine enables an improved experience on any device. is called, It doesn’t matter if you download it to your iPad or iPhone and whatever the model, you’ll enjoy maximum fluidity. Compatibility with iPhone is iOS 13.0 or later, and for iPad it is necessary iPadOS 13.0 or later.

“While rebuilding Angry Birds, we made sure to preserve the feel of the original game. We know our fans are a demanding group and will appreciate even the small differences. Matching the gameplay and look along with the original was crucial.”

This is what Executive Producer Sami Ronkainen said and it perfectly sums up what the new game is all about. Angry Birds is the same as always, the one you really like, but with enhanced features. The Eliminate micropayments It is a compelling reason to download this new version, which, although not excessively changing, is now much more attractive in all respects.

This game is already Accumulating millions of downloads since its launch in 2012, Although it is no longer available since 2019. It is a very simple game, but it gains degrees of difficulty as you progress through its levels. 4 types of birds, with different abilities, must destroy the green pigs that took over their habitat.

There is no doubt that this improved reboot of the game in its classic version will cause many to download it again from the App Store. Other versions after Rovio’s release don’t seem to be as successful as this original which is now back in stock. It will surely reconnect with users, making them feel the same sensations they had when it was launched. Angry Birds is a classic game that never fails. Do you dare to try again?

