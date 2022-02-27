One good reason for four against

Banks exchange information with each other via the Swift system. (Photo: Reuters) Belgian company Swift logo

Berlin, Brussels, Frankfurt There’s a simple reason Russia hasn’t broken with the Swift financial system for so long: The move was unprepared when Russian tanks invaded Ukraine.

This is now changing. Germany, the United States and other Western allies have decided to exclude Russian financial institutions from Swift. This was announced by government spokesman Stephen Hebestreet on Saturday evening in Berlin. The decision was made by the United States, France, Canada, Italy, Great Britain, the European Commission and Germany. In addition, there will be additional sanctions against the Central Bank of Russia and also against the oligarchs associated with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the information, all Russian banks that have already been sanctioned by the international community will be affected by the exclusion of Swift. In addition, other Russian banks will be added if necessary. The federal government has announced that this will cut off these institutes from international financial flows, which will significantly restrict their global activities.

