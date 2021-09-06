Once upon a time a green place for humans and animals

Riyadh / Jena. Early humans used the Arabian Peninsula during humid climates for more than 400,000 years. During those periods, rains transformed the area now known as the Nafud Desert into a grassy area with lakes and waterways that was home to cattle, antelopes, and even hippos. says Michael Petraglia of the Max Planck Institute for Human History in Jena, who and his team work Search results in “Nature” magazine Provides.

In the Nefud Desert, which belongs to Saudi Arabia, the team also found the oldest evidence of humans in Arabia to date: stone tools are about 400,000 years old — and thus about 100,000 years older than the oldest evidence of Homo sapiens in all.

Humid climate creating “green Arabia”

In general, the Arabian Peninsula was usually dry during the cold periods, but the climate became wetter during the warm periods – researchers speak of “green Arabia”. In Khal Amaishan in the north of the peninsula, they found sediments from six lakes formed over the past 420,000 years. The bodies of water were always in the same depression, but they covered different areas, some of them superimposed.

A 420,000-year-old hand-axe was found in the former green part of Saudi Arabia. © Quelle: The Palaeodeserts Project (Photo by Ian Cartwright)

Stone tools up to 420,000 years old

Petraglia and colleagues age the sediments primarily using bright dating: this determines when the sand layers were last exposed to sunlight. They found that the oldest sediments are around 412,000 years old. The other deposits are about 300,000, 200,000, 100,000 and 55,000 years old. Researchers found stone tools in the corresponding layers: from 300,000 to 420,000 years ago they were hand axes, about 200,000 years ago stone tools were made mainly using the so-called shield core technology.

This technique is still present in modified form in the youngest of the 55,000-year-old strata. Scientists have found similarities with the finds in Israel today, which were dedicated to Neanderthals. In contrast, 100,000-year-old tools from Khalil Amayshan and 75,000-year-old tools from the Jubbah oasis 150 km away have features similar to those discovered by modern humans from the Arab world.

Homo sapiens and Neanderthals met in the Nafud desert

Therefore, scholars assume that Homo sapiens and Neanderthals met on the Arabian Peninsula – as in other regions. Robin Dennell of the University of Exeter in Britain also wrote in Nature: Commentary.

Denel emphasizes recent scientific developments: “Ten years ago there were no dated archaeological sites on the three million square kilometers of the Arabian Peninsula that were more than 10,000 years old.” It is known that Homo sapiens was at least 50,000 years ago and arrived in Australia. But when and how he conquered Asia is the subject of intense debate.

The rainy phases have greatly improved the environment

Petraglia’s team underscores the extent of climatic changes in the region: “The frequent occurrence of hippos, an unconditioned semi-aquatic mammal that requires permanent waters several meters deep, provides strong evidence of the extent of ecological improvement during the frequent precipitation phases of Green Island.”